President Biden Announces Executive Action on Climate Crisis

On July 20, President Joe Biden announced a new set of actions aimed at combating the climate crisis.

Among the actions are $2.3 billion in funding to 'help communities increase resilience to heat waves' and other natural disasters, and guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services to allow local governments to use the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for home air conditioning and community cooling centers.

The move comes after Sen.

Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that he wouldn’t vote for funding to address the climate crisis, saying that the current inflation in the U.S. is of more concern to him.

This video was made with support from Climate Power.

