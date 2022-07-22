Noah Lyles Sets New US 200-Meter Record

NPR reports that during the finals at the World Athletics Championships on July 21, .

The 25-year-old runner beat Michael Johnson's 1996 record by one hundredth of a second.

His official time of 19.31 makes Lyles the fastest American ever in the 200-meter race.

Two other Americans, Kenneth Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton, claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

America's, like, scooping up medals left and right.

This feels great because I've been waiting for America to come out and dominate since I got on the platform, Noah Lyles, via NPR.

Johnson, who was at the event working as a commentator, congratulated Lyles for breaking his record.

He just said he had a great race.

He said he worked harder than he ever did.

I thought he ran a great curve.

And so, it was fantastic, Michael Johnson, to AP.

NPR reports that Lyles' 19.31 time has only ever been beaten by two other runners, Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake.

