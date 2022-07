National Awards: Ajay Devgan, Suriya share award for the best actor | Oneindia news *Entertainment

The winners of the 68th National awards were announced on Friday in New Delhi.

In a major win for the Bollywood superstar Ajey Devgn, the actor grabbed the award for the best actor for his Hindi film Tanhaji.

He shared the award with Suriya won best actor award for his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which emerged as the biggest winner at National Film Awards 2022.

