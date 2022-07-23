68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share best actor, Soorarai Pottru Best Film
68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share best actor, Soorarai Pottru Best Film

Tanhaji' also took home the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

#Suriya #AjayDevgn #68thNationalAward