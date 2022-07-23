68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share best actor, Soorarai Pottru Best Film

Tanhaji' also took home the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
The winners of the 68th National awards were announced on Friday in New Delhi. In a major win for the Bollywood superstar Ajey..
Suriya and Ajay Devgn bag Best Actor Award , Aparna Balamurali wins Best Actress, Soorarai Pottru bags Best feature film award