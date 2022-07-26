Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar Lead MTV VMA Nominees

AP reports that nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were announced on July 26.

Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lamar lead the pack with seven nominations each.

Harry Styles and Doja Cat follow close behind with six nominations.

The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake and Dua Lipa have five nominations each.

Competing for artist of the year are Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Drake, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.

Madonna is the first artist to receive a VMAs nomination in each of the awards show's five decades.

In addition to having the most awards in VMAs history with 20.

Madonna earned her 69th nomination this year for 'Madame X.'.

Voting begins July 26 at vote.mtv.com.

The VMAs will air Aug.

28.