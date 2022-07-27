The Crypto Mile: Episode 5 - The Future of Filmmaking and Web3

On this week's show, our host Brian McGleenon is joined by Matt Hookings, the producer and lead actor of 'Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher', also staring Russell Crowe and Ray Winstone.

Matt was accompanied in the studio by James Mackie, the Team Lead at Moviecoin, the NFT film funding platform that part-financed the feature film.

Also on this week's show is Joe Hunting, the director of 'We Met in Virtual Reality', which was entirely filmed within the Metaverse and was an official selection at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

This episode dissects the new 'crypto-wave' of filmmaking, that promises to disrupt how movies are financed, distributed and exhibited, and could turn Hollywood on its head.