Kabul reports another bomb blast in Karte Parwan Gurudwara

A bomb blast has been reported near the main gate of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Members of the Sikh and Hindu communities are said to be safe.

According to the reports, the bomb explosion took place in a store near the Gurudwara.

