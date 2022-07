Rail strikes: Labour MP disobeys Starmer’s stay away order

Labour’s shadow transport minister has gone against the wishes of his party leader to join striking rail workers outside London Euston station.

Sir Keir Starmer had ordered Labour MPs to stay away from picket lines.

However, Sam Tarry says that he hasn’t “defied anyone”, and added that, “if Keir Starmer was in Number 10, these strikes would not be happening today.” Report by Jonesia.

