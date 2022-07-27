Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Apologizes After Using Derogatory Term During Tribute

NFL Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued an apology after using a derogatory term while honoring the late Larry Lacewell.
NFL Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued an apology after using a derogatory term while honoring the late Larry Lacewell.
Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones apologized Tuesday after he drew ire for using a derogatory term for little people during a..
Jerry Jones was paying tribute to former Dallas Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell when he used what is considered a..