Big Screens & TV Streams 7-27-2022 “Gray Shades”

On today’s Big Screens & TV Streams, we kick off with Netflix’s marquee action summer blockbuster, The Gray Man, and then jump into Nextflix’s latest season of its molten-glass reality show Blown Away.

We also revisit a couple of past films with 2008’s genre-hybrid thriller, Doomsday, and the 1967 war film, The Dirty Dozen.

All this along with previewing the new releases and a tall heap of breaking Hollywood news from last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con show.