Rep. Maloney Highlights Gun Manufacturers' Huge Profits Off Of Assault Weapons

‘That is the very definition of putting profits over people’ — Rep.

Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) called out just how much gun manufacturers have made selling assault weapons while turning a blind eye to mass murders.

