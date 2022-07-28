Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Confirmed by US Lawmakers

Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip , Confirmed by US Lawmakers.

'The Guardian' reports that according to a House foreign affairs committee member.

Pelosi has asked senior lawmakers to accompany her to Taiwan, apparently confirming the trip.

Those lawmakers were Michael McCaul and Anna Eshoo, who both declined due to scheduling conflicts.

China previously said that if Pelosi visits, there will be "consequences." .

If Pelosi visits Taiwan, Xi Jinping will be criticized by other people who may not want him to continue to be the leader of China, Chen Shin-min, a political scientist at the National Taiwan University, via 'The Guardian'.

In this situation it’s dangerous for Taiwan … Xi Jinping may want to use external activities, for example [to] attack Taiwan, [to increase] China’s nationalistic sentiment.

Chen Shin-min, a political scientist at the National Taiwan University, via 'The Guardian'.

But canceling the trip may also pose risks.

[That] would lead Taiwan to question the credibility of America’s security commitment.

Right now there is not a war, [but] if mainland China can use its language to influence America’s decision, how can Taiwan trust America’s security commitment?

For Taiwan, this is a very big problem, Chen Shin-min, a political scientist at the National Taiwan University, via 'The Guardian'.

'The Guardian' reports that Pelosi would be the highest-ranking American government official to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich made the trip in 1997.

On July 27, the American government announced that the U.S. military would bolster its forces in the Indo-Pacific if Pelosi makes the trip.

On July 28, the 'South China Morning Post' reported that a U.S. strike group was headed toward the South China Sea.