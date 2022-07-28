Britney Spears Won't Be Deposed in Conservatorship Case, Judge Rules

Britney Spears Won't Be Deposed, in Conservatorship Case, Judge Rules.

E!

Online reports that Britney Spears has had another victory in her long legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears.

E!

On July 27, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the pop star will not have to appear for deposition in her conservatorship case.

The judge denied Jamie Spears' motion to have his daughter deposed as he gathers evidence to support his defense against surveillance allegations.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, reportedly issued a "plea for decency" for Jamie's motion to be denied.

.

Whether he believes it or not, or accepts it or not, his daughter feels traumatized by what she went through for more than a decade at his hands, Mathew Rosengart, lawyer representing Britney Spears, via E!

Online.

According to E!

Online, Rosengart argued that appearing for a deposition would re-traumatize his client.

Jamie and his legal team have maintained that the pop star's father did "nothing wrong" while acting as the conservator of Britney's estate.

The judge also reportedly ruled that Britney does not have to disclose her current address, as it was irrelevant to the case.

For the first time in 13 years, what happens next for Britney, professionally, creatively, personally is up to one person.

It's up to Britney Spears.

She has her dignity back and those decisions are hers, Mathew Rosengart, lawyer representing Britney Spears, via E!

Online.

According to E!

Online, Jamie Spears now has less than 30 days to present documentation and sit for a deposition by August 12