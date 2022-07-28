Jon Stewart Blasts GOP Senators for Blocking Veterans’ Health Legislation

'The Hill' reports that on July 27, Republican lawmakers blocked passage of the PACT Act.

The bill would expand healthcare coverage for over three million veterans who were exposed to toxins and burn pits.

Jon Stewart, an advocate for the cause, appeared at a Capitol Hill press conference on July 28.

Ain’t this a b----?

America’s heroes, who fought in our wars, outside sweating their asses off, while these motherf------ sit in the air conditioning, walled off from any of it, Jon Stewart, at press conference on Capitol Hill.

Deadline reports that the legislation appeared to have enough bipartisan support to pass.

But then Sen.

Pat Toomey urged lawmakers to vote against it after claiming the bill contained a loophole to facilitate $400 billion in spending "unrelated to veterans care.".

Stewart took to Twitter to condemn Sen.

