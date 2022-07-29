Biden Admin Redefines "Recession", Trump Warns of Depression- Top News 7/29/2022

With food prices higher than ever before, pain at the pump is becoming debilitating for some, and inflation skyrocketing out of control- the Biden Administration has come up with a wonder solution: just change the definition of the recession we are currently in.

Meanwhile, President Trump warns that if we don't get things under control, and fast, it's not just a recession we're looking at, it's a depression- and he's right.

Join us for that and this week's headline news stories!

