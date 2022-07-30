Elon Musk files countersuit in legal battle against Twitter over $44 billion deal|Oneindia News*News
On Friday, Elon Musk countersued Twitter Inc, The move comes amid the tech mogul’s legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.

