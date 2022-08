Joe Caught Super Aids or Rebound Coof, Whatever | Inflation Reduction Act & PACT Act's are Silly

Uncle Joe is sick again.

No, it's not his dementia acting up, he caught a super rare, seemingly localized to 46th President's of the United States, case of Rebound Coof that happens when people are treated with Paxlovid.

Speedy recovery, so you can justify the Inflation Reduction Act won't do a damn thing or that the PACT Act is full of fluff; Jon Stewart sperging out be damned.

Thankfully, Jack Posobiec is there to set the Daily Dwarf right.