Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Comic-Con Trailer

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Comic-Con Trailer - US Release Date: Aug ust19, 2022 Starring: Kyle Hebert, Sean Schemmel, Robert McCollum Director: Tetsuro Kodama Synopsis: The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku.

Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes".

They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective?

In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!