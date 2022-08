Chess Olympiad 2022: Meet Randa Sedar, youngest participant of the tournament | Oneindia news *News

The grand 2022 Chess Olympiad began in Chennai a few days back.

It's India's first Olympiad, considered to be the equivalent of a FIFA World Cup in chess, and the city has shed its staid, conservative image for festivity.

The Olympiad's youngest participant is drawing a lot of attention and appreciation.

8-year-old Randa Sedar from Palestine has made it to the headlines for being the youngest participant in the grand tournament.

