Sunak defends tax policy after being accused of ‘U-turn’

Rishi Sunak has defended his policy of cutting VAT on energy bills, saying: “Now that bills are going to be higher than we thought, it’s right that we go further.” Liz Truss’ supporters have accused the former chancellor of a “U-turn” in a Tory leadership race which has been dominated by the cost-of-living crisis and taxes.

Report by Jonesia.

