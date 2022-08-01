NFL Daily LIVE - Deshaun Watson News, Kyler Murray, Training Camp Standouts + Trade Candidates

Deshaun Watson leads today’s NFL news and NFL rumors as he was officially suspended by the NFL for 6 games in the 2022 NFL season.

Many NFL fans are wondering if the NFL will appeal the Dehsuan Watson 6 games suspension given to them by judge Sue L.

Robinson.

Kyler Murray is also in all of the talks of the latest NFL news as the Arizona Cardinals removed the ‘independent study clause’ from Kyler Murray’s contract after it was released to the public.

Bleacher Report released an article where they looked at the list of most valuable NFL teams heading into the 2022 NFL season.

We also will dive into 2 NFL rumors mailbags on today’s live show, where we take questions from the best NFL fans about the latest NFL news around training camp.

Host Tom Downey takes a look at the Deshaun Watson suspension and other NFL news and rumors during today’s NFL live.