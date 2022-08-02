Covid-19 update: India logs 13,734 new cases and 34 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News *News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 13,734 Covid cases and 34 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#CovidIndia #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 13,734 Covid cases and 34 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#CovidIndia #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 16,464 Covid cases and 24 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..
India on Friday reported 20,409 fresh cases of Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours, with this the number of active cases in the..