Covid-19 update: India logs 13,734 new cases and 34 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News *News
Covid-19 update: India logs 13,734 new cases and 34 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News *News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 13,734 Covid cases and 34 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

#CovidIndia #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths