ITR filing: Time limit for ITR e-verification reduced to 30 days from 120 | Oneindia News*News
The Income Tax department has reduced the time limit for e-verification or hard copy submission of the ITR-V, post-filing taxpayer returns, from 120 days to 30 days, beginning August 1.

