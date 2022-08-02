ITR filing: Time limit for ITR e-verification reduced to 30 days from 120 | Oneindia News*News

The Income Tax department has reduced the time limit for e-verification or hard copy submission of the ITR-V, post-filing taxpayer returns, from 120 days to 30 days, beginning August 1.
The CBDT said that E-verified/ITR-V submitted after 30 days, will be considered as 'Delayed filing' and not Invalid ITR.
