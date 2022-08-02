The Reason Chris Rock Is More Manly Than the NFL | Will Smith’s Apology | Matt Walsh Beef

Chris Rock can take a punch and deliver a punchline.

Will Smith delivered an odd video apology to Rock for the Oscar slap, prompting a poignant and profound response from the comedian.

“If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims,” he said.

“Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day.

I got kids.” Jason asks how we have come to a point where a comedian is more courageous than an NFL quarterback.

“Chris Rock is more manly than many black professional athletes.

The 57-year-old comedian is barely 150 pounds.

As a child, bullies ran him out of his high school.

But now he’s more courageous than men who are allegedly gladiators.” Deshaun Watson defenders will line up to play the race card over his six-game suspension for sexual assault allegations.

Kyler Murray is so fragile, he needed Warren Moon to render aid after the Cardinals dared ask him to actually study for games as part of his $46 million dollar contract.

The NFL is full of victims, and they're ruining the sport.

"Fearless" soldier Steve Kim joins the show to discuss the victimhood mentality and whether all parties received a happy ending in the Watson saga.

Shemeka Michelle drops in to examine Will Smith’s odd YouTube apology video and offer her approval rating on Chris Rock.

Finally, "Fearless" contributor and Black Guns Matter founder Maj Toure had a heated Twitter exchange with the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.

Maj joins "Fearless" to share his side of the debate.