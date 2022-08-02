How Nichelle Nichols Broke Barriers in 'Star Trek' and Beyond

Nichelle Nichols broke barriers across pop culture, both with her role as Lieutenant Uhura on 'Star Trek' and with her passion for human rights — here's what you should know about her trailblazing career » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more entertainment news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#nichellenichols #startrek #hollywood #Politics #News #NowThis