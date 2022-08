The Rundown Live #854 - Virtual Influencers, Necrobiotics, Arrested for Sharing Post ,Taiwan

Today we deep dive into artificial virtual influencers, WEF says you wont own cars, Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan against China's wishes, Man arrested for sharing facebook post, Police visit you tube influencer for a hate crime for calling MAP individuals "Bad People." We deep dive into the New World Order and where it originated from.