China: USA Will Pay the Price for Pelosi’s Provocation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Taiwan today.

Her arrival was greeted with warm support from Taiwanese citizens, but denounced by Communist China.

The PLA did not follow through on any of the ominous threats made by various Chinese commentators including the suggestion that her plane be shot down.

Mrs. Pelosi will depart Taiwan on Wednesday.

Doc Burkhart and I followed the story throughout the day and have a full report for you.