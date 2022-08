Richard Madeley is called 'inappropriate' by 'GMB' viewers

Richard Madeley has been criticised for his line of questioning towards England footballer Alessia Russo.

Russo appeared on Good Morning Britain on 3 August to discuss England's historic win over Germany in the final of Euro 2022.

To begin the chat with Russo, GMB presenter Madeley said: “How are you feeling?

It’s three days on now.

If I was your dad and asked you that – ‘how are you feeling love’ – what would you say?”