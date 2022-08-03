Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr are asked to leave the Iraqi parliament.

Supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr camped out inside the Baghdad-based Iraqi parliament for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.
