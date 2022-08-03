CCTV footage shows moments before Lilia Valutyte’s death

The murder of nine year old Lilia Valutyte, as she played with her sister in the street, shocked the town of Boston and people across the country.

Now, ITV News has obtained CCTV footage showing the moments before and after she was stabbed to death on Thursday.

In it, she can be seen with her sister just minutes before the attack.

Afterwards, police and paramedics rush to the scene.

Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with her murder.

Report by Jonesia.

