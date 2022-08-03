RT News - August 3 2022 (20:00 MSK)
Tensions, sanctions and military drills follow in the wake of Nancy Pelosi&apos;s footsteps, as she leaves Taiwan.

China warns that both Washington and the self-governed island will face consequences over the US house speaker&apos;s controversial visit.

Meantime a wall of silence goes up from EU officials over Pelosi&apos;s trip, with the only statement being that there&apos;s no change to the bloc&apos;s policies towards China.

At least four people are killed in South Africa, as violent protests erupt in a township over skyrocketing electricity costs.