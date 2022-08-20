RT News - August 19 2022 (20:00 MSK)

Ukrainian barrier troops execute 100 of their own soldiers - according to Russia's Defense Ministry while the latest Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk kills at least 6 civilians.

Up to 15 years in Ukraine's prison for receiving humanitarian aid from Russia - that's according to a new law by Kiev.

We speak to some of the civilians who could be affected.

A new report exposes multiple cases of rape and sexual abuse of minors allegedly committed by UN peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

We hear from some of the victims' families.