Senate Passes Burn Pit Legislation To Provide Care to Affected Veterans

Last week, the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was blocked by Republicans who alleged that adequate guardrails weren't in place to ensure proper spending.

Fox News reports that after criticism from advocates, including Jon Stewart, Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed to several amendment votes.

As a result, the PACT Act passed by a vote of 86-11 on Aug.

2.

2.

The bill will expand health care for veterans who were exposed to burn pits during their time in the military.

CBS News reports that the PACT act now heads to President Biden's desk.

The president is reportedly looking forward to signing the bill "so that veterans and their families and caregivers impacted by toxic exposures finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they earned and deserve.".

Jon Stewart, seen with tears in his eyes as the bill was passed, also issued a statement.

I'm not sure I've ever seen a situation where people who have already given so much had to fight so hard to get so little.

I hope we learn a lesson, Jon Stewart, via statement