U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO

The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Jayson Albano reports.
The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Jayson Albano reports.
The U.N. will investigate a prison blast that killed Ukrainian prisoners of war. Volodymyr Zelensky wants to “talk directly”..
The Senate voted 95 to 1 to support the ratification of the two countries' accession documents.