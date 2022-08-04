Rebekah Vardy calls out misogyny in the Wagatha Christie trial

Rebekah Vardy says a decision to appeal is "in the hands of the solicitors", but tells TalkTV that coverage of her libel trial against Coleen Rooney was presented "in such a misogynistic way."
Vardy pointed out that she does not think Johnny Depp’s attire was subjected to the same level of observation during his recent..
Rebekah Vardy maintains her innocence in her first TV interview since the court ruled against her in the 'Wagatha Christie' trial..