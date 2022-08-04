Brittney Griner Found Guilty, Sentenced to 9 Years by Russian Court

In addition to the nine-year sentence, Griner was fined $16,300.

Before her sentencing, Griner made an impassioned plea for leniency.

I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here, Brittney Griner, WNBA Star, via CNN.

I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here, Brittney Griner, WNBA Star, via CNN.

She also acknowledged the political nature of her trial and her position as a "political pawn.".

I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom, Brittney Griner, WNBA Star, via CNN.

Griner's arrest and trial have been widely cast as a geopolitical standoff between Russia and the U.S. Griner's arrest and trial have been widely cast as a geopolitical standoff between Russia and the U.S. Recently announced diplomatic measures have angered Russian officials because they were publicized.

Megaphone diplomacy and the public exchange of opinions will not lead to result, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin Spokesman, via 'The New York Times'.

Griner has been detained in Russia for close to six months following her arrest at an airport in Moscow.

An official from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow called the sentence "a miscarriage of justice.".

The official attempted to assure Griner's supporters that top members of the Biden administration are committed to her release.

The entire American government remain committed to bringing Ms. Griner home safely to her family and friends, Elizabeth Rood, Deputy Chief of Mission U.S. Embassy Moscow, via 'The New York Times'