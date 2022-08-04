Why China is upset about Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Chinese officials say they will “not sit idly by” if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
ABC News foreign policy contributor Mick Mulroy breaks down why the visit is raising tensions.
Chinese officials say they will “not sit idly by” if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
ABC News foreign policy contributor Mick Mulroy breaks down why the visit is raising tensions.
ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke with former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd, author of the book, "The..
Watch VideoChina conducted "precision missile strikes" Thursday in the Taiwan Strait and in the waters off the eastern coast of..