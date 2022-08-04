Israel on HIGH ALERT for Gaza Attack; Russia to Launch Iran Satellite into Space| Watchman Newscast

On today's Watchman Newscast, Israel on high alert.

Host Erick Stakelbeck reports on the measures being taken by the Israel Defense Forces to bolster troops and secure Israeli communities around Gaza.

Road closures along the border with the Gaza Strip remain in place for the third day and attack drones have been deployed to increase surveillance amid threats of a retaliatory strike by the Iran-backed terror group Palestinian Islamic Jihad over the arrest of one of its leaders earlier this week.

Plus, how significant is Russia’s planned launch of an Iranian satellite launch into orbit?

