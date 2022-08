Meghan Trainor Talks About Her New Album 'Takin' It Back', Her Collab With Natti Natasha, Blowing Up On TikTok & More | Billboar

Meghan Trainor talks about what her fans can expect from her new album 'Takin' It Back', her old songs blowing up on TikTok, her collab with Latin star Natti Natasha, being a cool mom and more!