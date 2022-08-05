Labour defends Starmer over code breaches

Labour frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth has leapt to Sir Keir Starmer's defence, after the party leader was found to have breached the MP's code of conduct by failing to register eight separate interests on time.

The shadow work and pensions secretary said: "The commissioner herself has said these were minor or inadvertent … it was not lying about something or trying to cover something up - that's what Boris Johnson did." Report by Buseld.

