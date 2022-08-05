.RT News - August 4th 2022 Late

Officials in Donetsk accuse Kiev of targeting the city, leaving at least six people dead.

One of the areas hit was a hotel housing media with an assistant to an RT cameraman left with concussion.

Amnesty international reveals it's documented how Kiev has endangered its own civilians, by allowing its forces to base themselves at schools and hospitals.

Beijing encircles Taiwan with large-scale military exercises, in direct response to the visit to the island of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Chinese Defense Ministry has confirmed the use of ballistic missiles in the drills.