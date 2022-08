Truss 'determined to reform the economy' to avoid recession

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has said she is "determined to reform the economy and keep taxes low", as she vowed to reverse the National Insurance hike introduced under Boris Johnson.

"The most important thing is getting the economy going so we avoid a recession and the business-as-usual policies aren't working.

We need to do more," she said.

Report by Buseld.

