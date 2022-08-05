Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison

Women's NBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being found guilty of drug smuggling.
But Joe Biden is working to get her home.
Women's NBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being found guilty of drug smuggling.
But Joe Biden is working to get her home.
Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for admitting she was in possession of of cannabis vape cartridges...
article - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2022/08/04/wnba-star-brittney-griner-guilty-on-drug-charges-sentenced-9-years-prison/