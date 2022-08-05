Assassination - After Dark (Myth20c - Ep242)

With the alleged assassination of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by US forces and the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the past few weeks, conspiracy theories abound as to the motives behind potential realignment in global politics and the media news cycle.

Also in the news is economist Jeffrey Sachs making a reappearance, apparently lending support to the theory that COVID-19 may have been a US bioweapon.

With ZeroHedge coming out saying the US has no confirmation of al-Zawahiri’s death, however, and the clouds of economic recession on the horizon, we gather tonight to discuss what all this may portend for the future of the global order.