Sunak supporter says Tunbridge Wells video ‘misinterpreted'

Rishi Sunak supporter Andrew Bowie says the video of the former chancellor telling party members in Tunbridge Wells about working to divert funding from "deprived urban areas" towards other areas was "misinterpreted".

The vice chairman of the Conservative Party insists the video shows “Rishi’s commitment to levelling up the entire country” as the funding formulas were “almost solely directed at urban city centres”.

Report by Blairm.

