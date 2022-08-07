Kate Shemirani: The Battle For Archie Battersbee & What Does It Mean To Be Alive?

Shortly after the broadcast, we found out that Archie had died.

It took a little over two hours for him to succumb.

Yet, the points made in this interview should be taken to heart by every Englishman, American and any other man out there to bond together with those in your community so that if these devil attempt to do it to someone else's child, the men will be ready and able to put a stop to it.

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani and I talk about how hospitals lie to families about organ donations and what really goes on in one.

We'll also discuss how they have manipulated things to declare someone to be dead who actually is not dead.