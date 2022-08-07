PERCY CHEN (1901-1989)

Percy Chen, an Afro-Trinidadian Chinese lawyer, businessman, and political activist, was a founding member of the Hong Kong Bar Association.

Born in Belmont, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago in 1901, he was the eldest of his parents’ seven children.

His father, Eugene Chen, a Chinese lawyer and diplomat, would later become the foreign minister for the Chinese government.

His mother Agatha Ganteaume, a French Creole, was the daughter of the largest Trinidadian landowners on the island.

Chen grew up in London and studied at the University of College School.

Chen who studied law in London, passed the English bar in 1922, at the age of 21, and then moved back to Trinidad where he practiced law from 1923 to 1925.