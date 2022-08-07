"Inflation Reduction" Road to Tyranny"

The Stalinist Democrats, but I repeat myself, have come up with this sham bill called the Inflation Reduction Act, you know, like the Affordable Care Act.

It's a TOTAL sham that has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation, it will of course greatly increase inflation further destroy the economy.

The sham bill calls for 87,000 new KGB, I mean IRS agents, more than doubling current number.

It's all about going after those of us who oppose the socialist takeover of the country, similar to Obama getting Lois Lerner and the IRS to go after the Tea Party movement.

It will also amount to massive number of guaranteed Democrat votes, as a high percentage of government employees vote Demon rat.