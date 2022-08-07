Tares Among the Wheat - Part 10 - Satan's World System

Satan’s world-system consists of those philosophies and values that perpetually influence humanity to think and behave contrary to God and His Word.

This operating apart from God is first and foremost a way of thinking that is antithetical to God, a way of thinking motivated by a desire to be free from God and the authority of Scripture, a freedom most will accept, even though it is accompanied by all sorts of inconsistencies and absurdities.

