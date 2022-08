Brittney Griner Gets 9 1/2 Years in Moscow | Kamala's Hypocrisy Exposed AGAIN By Tulsi

International Drug Smuggler and sometimes WNBA """star""" Brittney Griner was sentenced to 9 1/2 Years in a Russian jail for her crimes.

Sucks to suck, but she won't be there long.

Biden is willing to throw open the doors of the jails to make an exchange happen, because of course he is.